OCTA Research says 282 COVID-19 cases in NCR, highest since Feb. 26

The National Capital Region (NCR) reported 282 COVID-19 cases, based on Department of Health (DOH) data, which would make it the highest number since February 26, OCTA Research said in its report Saturday.

OCTA Research said the seven-day average increased from 103 to 176 from June 11 to 17 for a 71 percent increase. This translates into an average daily attack rate of 1.24.

The reproduction number went up to 1.80 as of June 14, from 1.40 as of June 7, said OCTA. It added the positivity rate in the NCR is at 3.7 percent.

However, OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said ''so far, the numbers are seeing have been in line with our projections: a weak surge and no escalation of alert levels.''

''This is because we expect our healthcare system will be able to manage the relatively low numbers of hospitalization,'' added David.

Hospital bed utilization utilization ''remained low at 22 percent'' the ICU use is at 17 percent. DMS