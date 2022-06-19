Security measures in place for Sara Duterte's inauguration as VP in Davao Sunday

Security measures are in place for the inauguration of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte in Davao City Sunday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a radio interview police have secured the San Pedro Square and its surroundings where Duterte will take her oath on Sunday afternoon.

Davao City police chief Col. Alberto Lupaz said at least 2,000 cops were deployed for the inauguration where around 25,000 people are expected to attend.

Authorities will implement mandatory wearing of face masks.

The PNP has imposed a gun ban in the Davao region from June 16 to 21.

Lupaz said people have complied with the gun ban. He added they are simulating police and military deployment for the inauguration.

"We are already prepared and right now we simulate the deployment of PNP at AFP personnel here in the engagement area in San Pedro Square in Davao City," he said.

He said people who will come near President Rodrigo Duterte will have to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Lupaz said security forces will maintain a high level of alertness.

"We always maintain the threat level number 3 because we are near the area wherein there are threats of bombing. This level 3 this will direct all security forces to maintain high level of alertness and vigilance, because the First Family also lives here in Davao City," he said. DMS/Robina Asido