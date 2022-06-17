PNP announces closure of major roads during Marcos inauguration

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced the closure of the major roads near the National Museum during the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on June 30.

In a radio interview, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said major roads that will be closed will include the "stretch Padre Burgos Ave. up to Taft Ave., on Roxas Boulevard."

Fajardo said the Finance Road from Burgos Ave. to Taft. Ave. will also be closed as it will serve as parking areas of the VIPs that will attend the inauguration.

"Also the stretch of TM Kalaw Ave will be closed and the stretch of Maria Orosa from P. Burgos to Kalaw and the stretch of Gen. Luna Street, C. Victoria street as well as the stretch of Ayala Boulevard will be closed and diverted to Taft Ave. and UN Avenue," she said.

Fajardo made the announcement so that the public, especially those who are residing in Manila, will be able to avoid the affected roads on June 30.

"The vehicles from other streets intending to utilize Burgos may use Roxas Boulevard going to their destinations and those who will come from Delpan can use Roxas Boulevard and Taft Ave. But definitely, the peripheral streets near the National Museum will be closed" she said. Robina Asido/DMS