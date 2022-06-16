VistaREIT, Inc. joins the ranks of PSE-listed firms

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) Board and Management welcomed VistaREIT, Inc. in the roster of PSE-listed firms through a bell ringing ceremony held on Wednesday.

VistaReit listed 7.5 billion shares.

In his welcome remarks, PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon noted that VREIT may be the smallest REIT listing based on amount of capital raised so far but it tops the other listed REITs in terms of projected dividend yield.

”When you consider dividend yield, VREIT stands out as a giant, offering the highest dividend yield of any REIT so far, an estimated 8.25 percent for this year and 8.99 percent for 2023. This is likely the reason why it now counts among its shareholders local small investors from 42 provinces, seven countries and two overseas territories.”

VREIT debuted with a portfolio of ten community malls and two Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered office buildings. PSE