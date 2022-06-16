Duterte apologizes for late suspension of e-sabong

President Rodrigo Duterte apologized to the public for banning online cockfighting operation in the country known as e-sabong "very late".

"That is why the e-sabong, I’m sorry, I did not really realize what it would be like...," he said during the inspection of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac on Tuesday.

"But I realized very late and I am very sorry that it had to happen. I did not expect this, because I do not gamble, I do not drink anymore, only water," he added.

Duterte said the prospect of losing P640 million a month from e-sabong operations if this were suspended.

In his Talk to The People in the previous month, Duterte announced that he will order the banning of online sabong operations in the country based on the recommendation of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano.

It can be recalled that e-sabong or online cockfighting became controversial after at least 30 aficionados were reported missing starting 2021. Robina Asido/DMS