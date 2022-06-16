JICA, DOH inaugurates modern treatment and rehabilitation facility to support drug dependents’ way to a better life

In a move to support the Philippine government’s efforts to curb illicit drug use in the Philippines and reintegrate former drug dependents into society, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Department of Health (DOH) inaugurated the country’s newest modern treatment and rehabilitation facility on June 14.

The Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (DATRC), which is located in a 5-hectare lot in Brgy. Osorio, Trece Martires City, is part of a 1.85b yen grant project of JICA with DOH “Programme for Consolidated Rehabilitation of Illegal Drug Users” (CARE).

The facility, once operating, will cater to illegal drug users mainly from South and Central Luzon and its dormitories can accommodate 400 male and 80 female drug dependents.

“JICA has been providing continued cooperation to the Philippines’ development priorities. The DATRC is symbolic of our trusted partnership in order to reincorporate former drug dependents and give them a chance to start a productive life with their families and loved ones,” said JICA Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema.

The construction of DATRC in Calabarzon forms part of JICA’s comprehensive approach towards the Philippine government to address this development priority.

Under another project called “Introducing Evidence-Based Relapse Prevention Program to Drug Dependence Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers” (IntERlaPP), a team of DOH doctors and Japanese experts has further developed their skills and knowledge on advanced treatment models for former drug dependents.

JICA and DOH also worked together to come up with new protocols for treatment facilities in the Philippines. These activities will help the effective delivery of facility-based treatment and rehabilitation services and establish relapse prevention models that can be utilized by DATRCs nationwide including the newly inaugurated DATRC in CALABARZON.

JICA has also provided budget support to the Philippine Government amounting to 130b yen which was utilized to finance various programs particularly in the health sector.

The Philippines has included ensuring security, public order, and safety as among its priorities under the Philippine Development Plan (PDP). Included under this aspiration is the holistic approach against illegal drugs.

JICA is deeply committed to the human security aspect of its development assistance which aims to protect the life, livelihood, and dignity of every individual.

JICA’s continuing partnership with the DOH and relevant government agencies is a testament to this commitment, and its vow to promote the Philippines’ inclusive and sustainable development as its closest and most reliable partner. JICA Philippines