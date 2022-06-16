PNP will deploy more than 3,000 cops for Sara's inauguration

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy more than 3,000 personnel to secure the inauguration of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte on Sunday.

"For Vice President-elect Madame Sara Duterte, we will deploy around 3,500 to 3,700 PNP personnel to include our personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine Coast Guard," Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said during the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Wednesday.

"All our systems are go (ready) now for the inauguration of our Vice-President-elect Madam Sara Duterte. And effective June 18 we will have our semi-deployment particularly in the area where the inauguration will be held," she added.

The inauguration of Duterte, the outgoing Davao City mayor, will be held at San Pedro Square in Davao City. The program starts with a mass at 3 pm. Her oath of office will be administered by Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul Hernando at 4:30 pm.

Sara is expected to deliver a speech after she is sworn into office.

Her father, President Rodrigo Duterte will attend his daughter's inauguration, said Sara's spokesperson, Mayor Christina Frasco, ABS-CBN reported.

Sara said her running mate, President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo will attend her inauguration.

In her Facebook page, Duterte said outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo will not be able to attend.

"She confirmed that she cannot attend because of the Naga charter day which will happen the same weekend. Vice President Robredo and I no longer have any schedule to meet each other face to face. The meeting with my team and the team of VP Robredo are finished," she said. Robina Asido/DMS