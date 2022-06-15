Continue wearing face masks, says acting presidential spokesperson

The directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to continue using face masks is clear, a Palace official said on Tuesday.

"The Chief Executive's directive is clear: Continue wearing face masks; and the Department of the Interior and Local Government has instructed the Philippine National Police to implement the existing IATF resolution on wearing of face masks accordingly," Secretary Martin Andanar, Presidential Communications Secretary and acting Presidential Spokesperson said.

Andanar said the Palace supports the legal opinion made by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra regarding mandatory use of face masks, following the issuance of an executive order by Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, making the wearing of face masks optional in the open and ventilated areas.

"We reiterate and support the legal opinion of the Justice Secretary that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) resolution on the mandatory wearing of face masks shall prevail over the executive orders by local government units, including the one issued by the provincial government of Cebu," he said.

Guevarra on Monday stressed that the executive orders issued by Duterte on the mandatory wearing of face masks should prevail over executive orders issued by local government units.

He explained that the mandatory wearing of face masks, whether indoor or outdoor, stemmed from executive orders issued by the president, based on the resolutions and recommendations of the Inter-Agency Task Force Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“As between an executive order issued by the President, as manifested in resolutions issued by the IATF composed of Cabinet secretaries who are the alter egos of the President, on one hand, and executive orders issued by local government units, on the other hand, the former shall prevail, as the president exercises general supervision over local governments pursuant to Section 4, Article X of the Philippine Constitution,” Guevarra said. Robina Asido/DMS