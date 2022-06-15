Matter of time'' before Cebu will see rise in COVID-19 cases: OCTA

As COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to increase, OCTA Research fellow Guido David warned that it may only be "a matter of time" before Cebu will experience a rise in cases.

David gave his projection after Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia issued an executive order making the use of face masks in the province optional in open and well ventilated spaces.

"I am looking at the numbers of Cebu. At this time they are still at low risk. The positivity rate in Cebu remains low, it’s less than 1 percent and the healthcare utilization is also low. So, their numbers are low," he said.

"But we don't know if these numbers will be maintained, because especially with the rising cases in NCR, maybe only a matter of time before it (new COVID-19 variants) enter Cebu, these increase in cases. And you know, we should be able to recalibrate the policies," he added.

David said he is following the policy recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Department of Interior and Local Government for mask-wearing, as he explained wearing of face masks and other public health standards can be lifted once the state of public emergency ends.

"It’s connected to the state of public emergency. So, once it is lifted by the president or let’s say the incoming administration, the state of public emergency, that is the sign that there is no need to strictly adhere to the health protocols," he said.

"Wearing face masks is needed... I mean, 60 percent of Filipinos were saying even without COVID they will continue to wear face masks. It also helps us prevent other diseases like TB, flu, and even monkeypox, although we do not yet have monkeypox in the country. Wearing of face masks will help control the spread of different airborne diseases," he added. Robina Asido/DMS