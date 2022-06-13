BI tightens screening persons going to Japan on training or student visa

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) tightened its screening for persons who are going to Japan on a training or student visa because of reports these visa holders wind up working there.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval told dzBB on Sunday that they check documents presented by people going to Japan. These are cross- checked from what they tell us and we examine their demeanor.

'' If there is an inconsistency, if what they say do not match with their documents, then it's a red flag already,'' she said. ''It’s a cause for an immigration officer to refer it for secondary inspection so we can find out what is the reason for their travel and why are there many inconsistencies,'' she added.

On May 30, the Bureau of Immigration ordered a strict assessment of travelers going to Japan as short term visitors, students, engineer or specialist in humanities or with international services visas and intra-company transferee.

''BI has received reports that some individuals are using the aforementioned types of Japanese entry visas to circumvent existing laws governing overseas employment by declaring their purpose of travel and documents presented is exempt from securing the necessary clearances from authorized government agencies despite their actual intentions of working in Japan,'' said BI Commissioner Jaime Morente.

''This emerging trend exposes these travelers to the dangers of trafficking-in-person and/or illegal recruitment in which BI is mandated to prevent,'' said Morente.

These persons, Sandoval told dzBB, would up getting employed but they are not receiving the salaries they are supposed to be getting.''

''Many are saying that they prefer it that way. They say they are willing victims so we should not interfere,'' said Sandoval.

But, Sandoval said,'' they cannot get anything because they are not legal OFWs.''

She said they become human trafficking victims because they were given ''false promises, false hope of a better life, only to find out when they arrive here, they have no support,'' she said.

''Sometimes they only get half or one-fourth of their agreed benefits. Or sometimes, none at all,'' said Sandoval. ''They come home in tears. They have no one to go to because they went there illegaliy.'' DMS