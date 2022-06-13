Duterte hopes next admin to continue pursuing big projects

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday he hopes the next administration will sustain big-ticket infrastructure projects that his government initiated to aid the country’s economic recovery, as he witnessed the lowering of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) of the country’s first Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) in Valenzuela City.

In his speech during the event, Duterte said he is hoping that the incoming Marcos administration will build on the foundations that his government has laid down in terms of infrastructure projects.

“I now call on my fellow workers in government — especially those who will take on the reins of power and those who will remain once I step ahead of office — to continue to dream and pursue big-ticket projects that will sustain our ongoing economic recovery and realize goals and aspirations of our people,” he said.

“Let us then look to the future with courage, optimism, and confidence as we move towards a more progressive and robust Philippines.”

Duterte congratulated the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its partners for achieving significant progress for the MMSP and expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for partnering with the Philippines to make the project a reality.

“I am also grateful to have the Japan International Cooperation Agency as an ally in nation-building, particularly in initiatives that will benefit our citizens and accelerate our country’s economic development,” he said.

According to President Duterte, the project will truly benefit the commuters especially those coming from Quezon City going to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as they experience the convenience and comfort of a fast, efficient, and modern transportation system.

It will allow travelers to save much time and energy, giving them opportunities to become more productive and focused on other endeavors.

The MMSP is one of the monumental projects under the Build, Build, Build Program of the Duterte administration.

The Phase 1 of the subway project is currently under construction and will have 13 underground stations traversing the cities of Valenzuela, Quezon, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, and Parañaque in the National Capital Region (NCR).

It will further extend to the north and south of Metro Manila. Presidential News Desk