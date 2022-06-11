Female election officer killed in Zamboanga del Norte ambush

A female election officer was killed while her companion survived an ambush in Zamboanga del Norte on Thursday evening.

According to an initial police report, unidentified suspects shot the two women in a car at Lapu-Lapu Bridge, Pinan, Zamboanga del Norte 8:43 pm on June 9 on their way home.

The casualty was identified as Maricel Peralta, 45, married, election officer of Mutia, Zamboanga del Norte. Seriously injured was her assistant election officer, Maritess Inding.

"We are already in communication with the PNP and we assure the public - and Maricel's loved ones - that the Comelec will not rest until justice is served," said Acting Commission on Elections chairman Socorro Inting.

The motorcycle-riding suspects approached them from behind and shot Peralta’s side resulting in her death. Inding was seriously injured.

The suspects drove away towards Pinan, Zamboanga del Norte.

Pinan Municipal Police are investigating the incident. Jaspearl Tan/DMS