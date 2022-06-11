Sherman calls on Locsin, Marcos to reaffirm commitment to Philippine-US alliance and peaceful Indo-Pacific

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. received US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Thursday.

In her farewell call to Locsin, Sherman personally thanked him for his significant contributions to the Philippine-United States alliance, especially in light of the restoration of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) in July 2021.

Locsin welcomed the United States’ reaffirmation of its commitment to the alliance.

Sherman said that the US will help the Philippines meet its defense modernization goals and address the daunting regional and global challenges both countries face.

Sherman likewise committed to support the Philippines’ economic recovery efforts, including its transition to clean energy and digitalization. The United States remains an important and strategic trading and investment partner of the Philippines.

Both sides also agreed to engage constructively on protecting democracy and human rights at home and abroad. Locsin reiterated the Philippines’ invitation for the US to support the three-year UN Joint Program on Human Rights (2021-2024), which demonstrates the highest level of the Philippines’ commitment to inclusive partnerships and continuing reforms in the areas of human rights, accountability and rule of law, and to investing in the capacity-strengthening of national institutions.

Prior to the call on the Locsin, Sherman also called on President-elect Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. Sherman is in the country to meet with both outgoing and incoming administrations to discuss concrete ways to further strengthen the relations amidst the Philippine government transition.

Sherman is the highest ranking State Department official to visit the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sherman is visiting the Philippines for the first time, as part of a series of visits to the region. OPCD-Media and Public Affairs Division