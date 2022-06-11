Marcos emphasizes the importance of Philippines' relationship with China

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of the country's relationship with China which he believes is the strongest partner of the Philippines for economic recovery.

"I think the synergy that will come from that cooperation is what I believed will bring us forward to a bright future and come to the day when we can say we are beyond the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. We can only do it... with our partners and our strongest partner has always been in that regard our close neighbor and our good friend the People's Republic of China," Marcos said during his speech at the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU) ceremony in Makati City on Friday.

Marcos noted that he see the future relationship of China and Philippine "developing in many ways."

"In my view, it is a very important relationship that we must continue to evolve as the years go by... with that cooperation and with that communication I think we been able to find a way to grow and to make stronger the relationship with our two countries," he said.

"How do I see the future between China and the Philippines? I see the future of China and Philippines developing in many ways that maybe we do not see now. I will encourage our relationship to not only be in a very strict and formal senses of business or government to government or public and private partnership. All of those we will encourage," he added.

As he celebrated the commemoration of the Philippine independence and the signing of diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, Marcos said his administration may continue the independent foreign policy of present government.

"In many ways, the signing of the diplomatic agreement...between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of the Philippines in 1975, was just a formalization, an informal relationship that has been shown to go back at least to the Tang Dynasty and that is how long the relationship between the Philippine and China has been going on in many levels," he said.

" Perhaps we will continue what has started, what was described as independent foreign policy and this is what we feel is best for the national interest and I think it is to advantageous not only to our friends in China but to all our friends around the world," he added. Robina Asido/DMS