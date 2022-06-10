US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman meets Marcos

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met Thursday with Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and his advisors, the US State Department said in a readout.

Sherman congratulated Marcos on his election. Sherman and Marcis agreed on on the importance of partnering together to strengthen our economies, including the importance of public-private partnerships, clean energy and our digital economy, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Sherman and Marcos highlighted the importance of the US-Philippine Alliance to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world and the importance of fostering respect for human rights and rule of law in the Philippines, added Price.

Sherman and Marcos discussed opportunities for the US and the Philippines to deepen the alliance and friendship and seize new opportunities to deliver for people in the years to come.

Included in the meeting were Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez, incoming Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, and Foreign Affairs Under Secretary Theresa Lazaro. DMS