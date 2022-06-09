LTFRB approves provisional jeepney fare hike in NCR, Central Luzon and Calabarzon

The Land Transportation Franchise and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday approved a provisional one peso increase in jeepney fare in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon and Calabarzon, a day after oil companies raised the price of diesel by P6.50.

This means that jeepneys will charge a total of P10 for the first four kilometers but ''no increase in the succeeding kilometers,'' LFTRB said.

LTFRB executive director Tina Cassion said in a Viber message that the provisional fare hike is ''effective immediately but since the petitioners will be given a copy tomorrow, they can only implement this tomorrow.''

Cassion said the provisional fare hike was approved since LTFRB ''had to address immediately the P6.50 fuel price hike yesterday.''

Cassion said the LTFRB will continue to hear a petition from transport groups for a P5 increase in jeepney fare on June 28-29. DMS