6月9日のまにら新聞から

Marcos names Carlos national security adviser, Estrella III as agrarian reform secretary

［ 100 words｜2022.6.9｜英字 (English) ］

President-elect Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr appointed retired UP professor Clarita Carlos as National Security Adviser in his Cabinet, a statement from his camp said Wednesday.

Carlos, known for her sharp questioning of presidential candidates during the campaign period, was earlier reported to be Marcos' foreign affairs secretary. She was also a former president of the National Defense College of the Philippines.

Marcos also tapped Abono Partylist Rep. Conrado Estrella III as secretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform.

The announcement of Carlos and Estrella as members of Marcos' incoming Cabinet was made after ''a nearly two-hour meeting,'' the statement said. DMS

