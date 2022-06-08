Full operation of businesses allowed under Alert Level 1: Palace

Malacanang announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) is allowing full operation of businesses under the revised implementation of the alert level systems.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said in a virtual press briefing Tuesday that the IATF “recognizes the need to further identify the establishments and/ or activities which are allowed to operate, or to be taken in Alert Level 1.”

“In connection to this, the IATF is allowing full, 100 percent capacity under Alert Level 1, but there should be proof of full vaccination before (someone) is allowed to be part of mass gatherings or to enter indoor establishments,” he said.

According to the IATF, an area is placed under Alert level 1 if the rate of case transmission is low and decreasing and if the bed utilization rate and the intensive care unit (ICU) utilization rate are also low.

Andanar said according to National Task Force vs COVID-19 head Carlito Galvez, Jr. total active COVID-19 cases declined from 116,720 in February 7 to 2,479 cases as of June 5.

He added that of June 6, there are 69, 519, 052 individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 77.24 percent of the target population, citing data from the National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard. Jaspearl Tan