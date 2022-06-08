14th batch of EPA nurse and certified careworker candidates complete pre-departure Japanese language training

On June 7, a virtual ceremony was held for the completion of the Preparatory Japanese Language Training (PJLT) in the Philippines of the 14th batch of Filipino nurse and certified careworker candidates bound for Japan under the Economic Partnership Agreement between Japan and the Philippines.

Minister Nakata Masahiro, Minister for Economic Affairs of the Embassy of Japan, gave a congratulatory message for the candidates. Administrator Bernard Olalia of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) delivered an inspirational message on behalf of Secretary Silvestre Bello III of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

More messages were given by Deputy Administrator Villamor Ventura S. Plan of the POEA, OIC Deputy Administrator Rossane S. Bahia-Catapang of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Suzuki Ben of the Japan Foundation Manila, Philip Sanvictores of the Nihongo Center Foundation Inc., Mr. Tsunoda Takashi of the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services, German Arcilla representing the candidates, and a video from the lecturers.

Owing to the current health pandemic, this is the second batch that the pre-departure PJLT was held online. The 232 candidates who participated in this training were given daily living and internet allowances, and computer tablets were provided on loan.

Upon arrival in Japan, another six months of Japanese language training will be conducted for the candidates prior to the work term in Japanese hospitals and caregiving facilities. Japan Information and Culture Center