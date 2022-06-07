Palace asks jeepney drivers, operators not to halt operations due to high fuel prices

Malacanang urged jeepney drivers and operators to put off a planned transport strike this week to protest a looming hike in fuel prices.

The Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) threatened their members will stop operations if oil firms push through with their plan to raise diesel prices by P6.30 to P6.50 per liter and gasoline prices by P2.50 to P2.70 per liter.

They scheduled a protest Tuesday morning at the Petron East Avenue station.

In a statement Monday, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said the government ''continues to distribute its fuel subsidy. Over 180,000 public utility vehicle operators were already given fuel subsidies, as of June 1, 2022 according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)."

"We urge jeep drivers and operators not to push through with their planned transport strike this week," he added.

LTFRB said it released P1.17 billion worth of fuel subsidies as of May to benefit 264,578 drivers and operators.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) said the fuel price hike may diminish the effects of a new round of minimum wage hikes, which will take effect this week. DMS