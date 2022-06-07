Marcos meets economic team for COVID-19 recovery plan

President-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos met with his economic team on Monday to map out a COVID-19 recovery program, a statement from his camp said.

''During the meeting, Marcos outlined his priorities and issued his marching orders that were mostly designed to tow the economy out of the woods after being severely battered by the still lingering COVID-19 pandemic,'' a brief statement said.

No details were given by his camp as of late Monday.

The meeting takes place a day before oil companies are set to implement a big oil price hike and some transport group are threatening to stop plying their routes.

Seen in the photo from the Marcos camp were incoming Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, incoming Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, incoming Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, incoming Socioeconomic Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, incoming Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, incoming Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan and incoming Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual. DMS