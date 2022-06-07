NYK-TDG-SMC Pasig and Tullahan River rehabilitation project turnover ceremony

On June 6, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko joined Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Jonas eones, San Miguel Corp. (SMC) CEO Ramon Ang, Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK Line) CEO Hitoshi Nagasawa, and Transnational Diversified Group (TDG) CEO Roberto Delgado for the Pasig and Tullahan River rehabilitation project turnover ceremony.

Ambassador Koshikawa said in his speech that “I am both glad and proud that San Miguel Corp. and NYK-TDG made a bold stand against marine pollution problems here in Metro Manila. This particular project to rehabilitate the Pasig and Tullahan River systems will contribute not only to reducing plastic garbage but also lessening the damage caused by flooding around Metro Manila. As 70 percent of crew members of Japanese international shipping lines are Filipino, I hope NYK’s dedication to promote a more intensified people-to-people exchange between Japan and the Philippines will set a precedent for more companies to follow.”

Ambassador Koshikawa also said that the Government of Japan is implementing a project through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) that will monitor and evaluate plastic waste pollution in the Pasig River using remote sensing from artificial satellite, signifying Japan’s willingness to further tackle this issue in cooperation with the Philippine government.

NYK Line, one of the Japan's largest shipping companies, donated $1.5 million to SMC for the procurement of additional equipment needed for the Pasig and Tullahan River cleanup project. Japan Information and Culture Center