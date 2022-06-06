Wage hikes in 14 regions take effect this month

Fulfilling Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III’s directive to review the existing minimum wage rates nationwide, fourteen regional wage boards have already issued their respective wage orders granting pay hikes ranging between P30 and P110.

Bello thanked the wage boards for resolving with dispatch the petitions for wage adjustments, adding that minimum wage earners, including domestic workers, are expected to benefit from a series of pay hikes across the regions starting this month and until early next year.

The earliest wage hike of P33 took effect in the National Capital Region on June 4, bringing the minimum wage rate to P570 for workers in the non-agriculture sector and P533 for those in the agriculture sector.

In the Cordillera Administrative Region, the P50-P60 pay hikes will be implemented in two tranches. The minimum wage in the region will be P380 effective June 14 and this will further increase to P400 effective January 1, 2023. The salary of household helps will also increase by P500 to P1,500, bringing the new minimum wage to P4,500 across the region.

For workers in the Ilocos Region, meanwhile, the new minimum wage rate will range from P372 to P400. The P60-P90 pay hike will be implemented in two to three tranches, starting June 6. The minimum wage for domestic workers will also climb to P5,000.

In the Cagayan Valley, the new minimum wage of P400-P420 will be implemented in two to three tranches, with the first tranche taking effect on June 8. Household help will also benefit from the P1,000-pay hike, which brings their monthly minimum wage to P5,000.

Workers in Central Luzon are also set to benefit from a P40-wage hike, which will be implemented in two tranches across different sectors. This brings the new minimum wage to P414-P460 in the region, while that in Aurora province will range from P344 to P409.

In Calabarzon, the new minimum wage, which will be implemented in two tranches will range from P390 to P470 in the non-agriculture sector; from P350 to P429 in the agriculture sector; and P350 in retail and service establishments employing not more than 10 workers.

MIMAROPA workers, meanwhile, will benefit from a P35-pay hike starting June 10. This brings the new minimum wage to P329 for establishments with less than 10 workers and P355 for establishments employing 10 or more workers. The wage board also granted an increase of P1,000 to the monthly wage rate of domestic workers, bringing the new minimum wage in the region to P4,500.

In Bicol, the new minimum wage will be P365 across all sectors. The P55-pay hike will be implemented in two tranches–on June 18 and on December 1.Household help will also benefit from the wage increase of P1,000 to P1,500, which brings their monthly wage to P4,000.

In the Visayas, the new minimum wage will range from P410 to P450 for workers in the private sector and P4,500 for domestic workers in Region 6. The pay hikes will take effect on June 5.

In Region 7 the new minimum wage will range from P382 to P435. Household help will also get a P500-pay hike, which brings their monthly minimum wage to P5,500 for those in chartered cities and first-class municipalities and P4,500 for those in other municipalities. The pay hikes will take effect on June 14.

In Mindanao, the new minimum wage will range from 378 to P405 for workers in Region 10. The pay hikes will be implemented in two tranches, with the first tranche of P25 taking effect on June 18 and the second tranche of P15-P22 taking effect on December 16.

The regional wage board also granted a monthly wage increase of P500 for domestic workers bringing the new monthly minimum wage rate in the region to P4,500 for cities and first-class municipalities and P3,500 for other municipalities.

In the Davao Region, meanwhile, a P47-pay hike for workers across all sectors will be implemented in two to three tranches, starting June 19.

After full implementation of the wage tranches, the daily minimum wage rates in the Davao region will be P438 in the agriculture sector, P443 in the non-agriculture sector, and P443 for retail/service establishments employing not more than 10 workers. Meanwhile, the new monthly wage rate for domestic workers in the Davao region is P4,500.

In Soccsksargen, a P32-wage increase will be implemented in two tranches–one on June 9 and another on September 1. This brings the new minimum wage rate in the region to P368 for the non-agriculture sector and P347 for agriculture, service and retail establishments.

Lastly, in Caraga, the new daily minimum wage rate of P350 shall take effect in Butuan City and the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, and Surigao del Sur on June 6; while the wage increase in the provinces of Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, including Siargao Islands will be implemented in two tranches–one on June 6 and another on September 1. DOLE Information and Publication Service