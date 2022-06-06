Philippines rises to 33rd in Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index

The Philippines has gone up to 33rd spot in the latest Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index which was released on Friday.

“The DOH has always been aware that the COVID-19 pandemic response is more marathon than sprint. We are carefully pacing ourselves using the whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach," said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III in a statement.

"From being the last in a list of 121 countries first measured for their ability to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic one year ago, the Philippines climbed to the 33rd spot," he added.

Duque said the index ranked the Philippines ahead of over 80 other countries, including Switzerland (38), Israel (44), Japan (53), U.K. (58), Canada (60), Australia (71), Hong Kong, China (71), New Zealand (75), Singapore (79), and the US (89).

Duque said the improved ranking may be due to consistent decline in new infections in the Philippines.

He said the numbers were recorded despite the country’s borders having been opened to international tourists for four months.

Duque said the high rating was due to people following minimum public health standards, such as wearing the best-fitting mask, isolating when sick, doubling up protection with vaccines and boosters, and ensuring good airflow. DMS