27 weak volcanic quake recorded in Bulusan Volcano Sunday afternoon: Phivolcs

A total of 27 weak volcanic earthquakes were recorded until 4 pm Sunday by the Bulusan Volcano Network, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its 8pm report.

Phivolcs said Alert Level 1 remains in effect over Bulusan Volcano, which means that it is currently in an abnormal condition.

''Local government units and the public are reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone must be strictly prohibited,'' said Phivolcs.

Sunday morning's 10:37 am eruption resulted in a ''thin fine ashfall fell on the general northwestern sector of the edifice and affected the barangays of Puting Sapa, Añog, Guruyan, Catanusan, Buraburan and Sangkayon in Juban and Bolos in Irosin, Sorsogon Province.'' DMS