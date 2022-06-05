Navy to join large international naval drill

The Philippine Navy will join this year's Rim of the Pacific (Rimpac) Exercise, the largest international naval drill led by the United States.

Commander Benjo Negranza, Philippine Navy public affairs director, said the send-off ceremony for the Philippine Navy Rimpac contingent will be held at the Naval Operating Base in Subic on June 8.

The send-off ceremony for BRP Antonio Luna and its personnel will be led by Navy chief Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado.

This year's Rimpac, the world’s largest international maritime exercise since it started in 1971, will be participated by 26 nations, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, more than 170 aircraft and approximately 25,000 personnel.

The biennial exercise is scheduled from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. Robina Asido/DMS