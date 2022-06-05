DOLE announces minimum wage hikes in Calabarzon and Davao Region

As the implementation of a P33 increase in Metro Manila and Western Visayas minimum wage started Saturday, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced the approval of the wage increase for Calabarzon and Davao Region.

"The effectiveness of the new minimum wages of 570 pesos in the National Capital Region starts today. However, additional wages of 47 to 97 were also approved for the workers in Region 4A," labor department spokesperson Rolly Francia said in a radio interview on Saturday.

"In Davao Region, a 47 pesos additional wage across all sectors was also approved. It means it is applicable industrial, non agricultural or agricultural, that is 47 pesos," he added.

Francia said the wage increases in Calabarzon and Davao Region were approved by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) on Friday.

In the same radio interview, Calabarzon regional director Exequiel Ronnie Guzman said as of December 2021 there were around 1.8 million to 2 million workers that will benefit from the wage adjustment.

"We have already submitted to NWPC for the review and affirmation by the Secretary. We expect before the 15th of June it will be forwarded to us and we will be able to finalize and publish so that it can be included in the 13th month pay," he said.

"Upon the effectivity of the wage order 15 days after its complication this first tranche will be implemented while the 2nd tranche will be in the 6th months after, if we will be able to publish this before June 15 it will take effect by June 30 so, six months after will come the implementation of the second tranche, by January it will be in full tranche," he added. Robina Asido/DMS