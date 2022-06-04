Lorenzana meets South Korean defense minister

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana met with newly-appointed South Korean Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup during the former's official visit on Friday.

The two ministers exchanged views on the situations in the South China Sea (SCS) and Korean Peninsula, and discussed Philippines-Republic of Korea bilateral defense cooperation.

Lorenzana congratulated Lee for his appointment as the Minister of National Defense.

Both ministers reaffirmed that freedom of navigation and overflight as well as the respect for international law must be upheld at all times. Lorenzana also expressed the DND's support for the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea.

On bilateral defense relations, the ministers acknowledged the close ties between the Philippines and South Korea defense and military establishments, particularly in the area of defense industry and logistics cooperation.

Lee said his country will support the AFP capability-upgrade program.

Lorenzana noted that both countries have established dialogue platforms at the defense and major service-levels.

In closing, Lee expressed hope for continuous and expanded bilateral relations. Lorenzana expressed the military's appreciation to South Korea's support of its modernization program and proposed that personnel exchanges should be sustained.

Both ministers also extended their congratulations for the successful national elections in the Philippines and South Korea. DND Defense Communications Service