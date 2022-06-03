「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Chinese ambassador visits PCG headquarters

［ 166 words｜2022.6.3｜英字 (English) ］

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian hopes to strengthen cooperation with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and its Chinese counterpart.

This was expressed by Huang as he paid a courtesy visit to Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu at its headquarters in Port Area Thursday morning.

“I sincerely hope that the PCG and CCG (China Coast Guard) would further strengthen cooperation to promote peace and stability in the region,” he said.

According to PCG, Huang is "expecting fruitful discussions and developments of future collaboration".

Abu said the PCG is honored and privileged that Huang took time to visit their headquarters.

This courtesy visit is intended to review friendly exchanges and cooperation between the China Coast Guard and the PCG,” he said.

“We look forward to exchanging views on possible capacity building activities between the CCG and PCG to strengthen rapport and confidence among the Philippine Coast Guard and the China Coast Guard to promote peace and stability in the region,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS

