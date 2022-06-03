National gov't debt recorded at P12.76 trillion as of end-April

The National Government’s total outstanding debt was registered at P12.76 trillion as of end-April.

For April, the national govenment's total debt increased by P83.40 billion, or 0.7 percent due to the net issuance of government securities to both local and external lenders and the depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar.

Of the total debt stock, 30 percent was sourced externally while 70 percent were domestic borrowings. National government domestic debt amounted to P8.93 trillion, which is P67.20 billion or 0.8 percent higher compared to the end-March level primarily due to the net availment of domestic

financing amounting to P66.30 billion.

From the end-December 2021 level, outstanding domestic debt has increased by P765.44 billion or 9.4 percent. NG external debt of P3.83 trillion was P16.20 billion or 0.4 percent higher from the previous month.

For the period, the increment to external debt was due to the net availment of

external loans amounting to P28.56 billion and the effect of peso depreciation against the US dollar amounting to P31.50 billion.

This was tempered by adjustments in third currencies amounting to P43.86 billion. National government external debt has increased by P269.20

billion or 7.6% from the end-December 2021 level.

Total national government guaranteed obligations increased by P2.39 billion or 0.6 percent month-over-month to P413.43 billion as of end-April.

The increment in the level of guaranteed debt was due to the net availment of both domestic and external guarantees amounting to P6.16 billion and P0.12 billion, respectively.

Local currency depreciation against the US dollar added P1.84 to the total while offsetting the effect of third-currency exchange rate fluctuation amounting to P5.73 billion. Bureau of Treasury