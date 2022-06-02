Police boosts security in NCR after bus bombing in Basilan

The Philippine National Police (PNP) intensified security in National Capital Region (NCR) following the recent bombing incident in southern part of the country.

However, in a radio interview on Wednesday, PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said there were no serious threats monitored in the country, especially in Metro Manila.

"For now we have not received any serious threats in the security especially in the NCR, but of course because of the bombing incident in a bus in South Cotabato we even put the entire PNP under full alert status before. This is to prevent to possible act of terrorism especially here in the NCR," he said.

Danao said although they recieved a report that the incident was possibly an act of terrorism, the PNP is still investigating the incident.

"This information is yet to be validated but it is not a reason to relax. We are still investigating the case," he said.

Last Monday, an explosion also occurred at a bus terminal in Isabela City, Basilan which injured at least one civilian.

Danao said police also strengthened security in public transport, including MRT, buses and airports.

"From time to time there will be surprise inspections, especially of belongings... I would request our kababayans to just give in to the inspection and if we see any suspicious individuals or package deliberately left somewhere, please report it immediately to the nearest police station," he said. Robina Asido/DMS