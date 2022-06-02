Conferment ceremony of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon on Eusebio Tan

Lawyer Eusebio Tan received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, in a conferment ceremony held at the Japanese Ambassador’s residence on Tuesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was postponed for two years.

The award, conferred by Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa on behalf of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, was given in recognition of his invaluable contribution to strengthening the relations between Japan and the Philippines in the economic sector.

In his congratulatory message, Ambassador Koshikawa lauded the many efforts of Tan in promoting the Philippines as a viable investment location for a diversified manufacturing base which greatly encouraged and made possible the entry of several Japanese investors.

In addition, Tan assisted in the expansion of some Japanese financial institutions into the Philippines so Japanese business sectors could be financially supported.

In 2012 and 2013, Tan has also served as co-chair of the Philippines-Japan Economic Cooperation Committee (PHILJEC) and led several bilateral dialogues.

Ambassador Koshikawa closed his message by expressing his hope that Atty. Tan will remain steadfast in helping further deepen bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippines. Japan Information and Culture Center