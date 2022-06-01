At least one hurt in explosion in Basilan bus terminal

At least one person was injured in an explosion at the bus terminal in Basilan province on Monday night.

Maj. Andrew Linao, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the explosion occurred at the D' Biel Bus Terminal located at Valderosa Street, Barangay La Piedad, Isabela City around 6:15 pm.

Linao identified the wounded victim as Evangelyn Francisco, a storekeeper inside the D' Biel Bus Terminal.

He said Francisco, who sustained a head injury after being hit by debris from the fallen ceiling of the bus terminal, was brought to Basilan General Hospital.

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr, Western Mindanao Command chief, said one of the security guards in the bus terminal only sustained bruises.

Rosario said military and police are investigating the incident. Robina Asido/DMS