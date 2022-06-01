Duterte wishes '' good health and success'' for Sara in her role as incoming VP

President Rodrigo Duterte wishes '' good health and success in her role as the second highest official of the land'' for his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is celebrating her 44th birthday Tuesday.

This was the statement of Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar in Tuesday's press briefing.

Duterte-Carpio will be taking her oath as vice president on June 19 in Davao City. She said she chose that date because she wanted to attend the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr on June 30.

Marcos and Duterte-Carpio were proclaimed president-elect and vice president-elect last week in a joint session of Congress. DMS