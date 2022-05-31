DICT gives green light to Elon Musk's Starlink

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) through its attached agency- the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) welcomes Elon Musk’s Starlink allowing the satellite internet provider to begin offering its services in the country.

A representative from Starlink expressed their appreciation and support for the initiatives being pushed by the DICT especially in welcoming new players that will improve and expand the internet connectivity in the country.

“The DICT will continue to find ways to make the accreditation process faster, more convenient, and will provide policy support to companies like Starlink. I urge you to intensify your corporate presence in the country,” Acting Information and Communications Secretary Emmanuel Rey Caintic said.

The Philippines is scheduled to be the first country in Southeast Asia to enjoy the services of Starlink broadband service which provides a low-Earth orbit satellite system designed to deliver broadband internet connectivity with speeds between 100 to 200 Megabits per second (Mbps) especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas sites where laying fiber cables is difficult.

Starlink prides itself in providing internet speeds faster than fiber-optic cables as its satellite internet service provides a constellation of multiple satellites that orbit the earth at about 550 kilometers away which also provides worldwide coverage that its users can enjoy.

“DICT continues to provide an enabling environment especially for new players such as Starlink. In light with the R.A. 11647 that opens up our gates to more foreign players, SSPO accreditation is an acknowledgement from us that you are allowed to do business in the country. Please continue to follow our existing telecommunication laws and make sure to deliver faster and secure connectivity in our country,” Caintic added during the Satellite Systems Providers and/or Operators (SSPOs) during the stakeholders’ consultation on May 26 at the Manila Polo Club. DICT Public Information Office