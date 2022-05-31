「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

5月31日のまにら新聞から

More ships, planes sent to rescue seven missing fishermen off Palawan

［ 123 words｜2022.5.31｜英字 (English) ］

More government assets were deployed for search and rescue operation of seven fishermen who remain missing following a collision of a cargo vessel and a fishing boat off the waters of Palawan last Saturday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) corrected on Monday that the Filipino fishing vessel involved in the collision with MV Happy Hiro, a cargo vessel sailing under the flag of Marshall Island is JOT-22 and not JOT-18.

Aside from BRP Suluan, the PCG also deployed BN Islander Plane, PCG-251 to conduct aerial search.

The Western Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and its Tactical Operation Wing West of the Philippine Air Force were also tapped to assist in the aerial search of Air Force F27 from Mactan. Robina Asido/DMS

