「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P4,070
$100=P5,205

5月31日のまにら新聞から

Monday night's Cabinet meeting could be the last: Medialdea

［ 132 words｜2022.5.31｜英字 (English) ］

Monday night's Cabinet meeting could be the last, said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on the sidelines of the Duterte Legacy Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center.

''I think it will be the last ( Cabinet meeting),'' said Medialdea.

President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends on June 30.

Earlier this month, Duterte issued Administrative Order No. 47 creating the Presidential Transition Committee (PTC) to support the next administration during the transition process.

Regarding a remark made by President-elect Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr about a possibility that Duterte could serve as the anti-drug czar, Medialdea said: ''"I know there were hints about it, but I don't know whether he will accept it or not,''

Medialdea said Duterte has been shipping his personal belongings from Malacanang to Davao and is about to complete the task. DMS

前の記事2022年5月31日 次の記事2022年5月31日