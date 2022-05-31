Monday night's Cabinet meeting could be the last: Medialdea

Monday night's Cabinet meeting could be the last, said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on the sidelines of the Duterte Legacy Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center.

''I think it will be the last ( Cabinet meeting),'' said Medialdea.

President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends on June 30.

Earlier this month, Duterte issued Administrative Order No. 47 creating the Presidential Transition Committee (PTC) to support the next administration during the transition process.

Regarding a remark made by President-elect Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr about a possibility that Duterte could serve as the anti-drug czar, Medialdea said: ''"I know there were hints about it, but I don't know whether he will accept it or not,''

Medialdea said Duterte has been shipping his personal belongings from Malacanang to Davao and is about to complete the task. DMS