More than 3,000 members of local terrorist groups neutralized by AFP: Lorenzana

Thousands of local terrorist group members were neutralized by the military in the past six years, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Monday.

"We did not allow to the local terrorist groups of Abu Sayyaf, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and Daulah Islamiyah to harm the public," Lorenzana said during the Duterte Legacy Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

"More than 3,000 members of these groups were killed, arrested, or surrendered in the operations conducted by the Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP)," he said.

Lorenzana said the most notable accomplishment of the military during the current administration is the liberation of Marawi in 2017.

"We successfully prevent ISIS from establishing a fortress in our country. We will never forget the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Marawi. We salute you," he said.

"To strengthened the capability of the government against the terrorists... President Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorist Act on 2020. This law helps our law enforcement agencies to protect our communities against terrorism," he added.

Lorenzana said during the Duterte administration, the AFP neutralized 56 guerrilla fronts and 314 leaders and other members of the New People's Army (NPA).

"More than 1,000 cases were filed against the members of the communist terrorist group, we also created legal working group to conduct investigation about the violation of the communist terrorist group in the international humanitarian law," he said.

"We also strengthened our reintegration and preventing and countering violent extremism programs for the former rebels at the former violent extremists," he added. Robina Asido/DMS