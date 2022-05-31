Sara's spokesperson to be tourism secretary, assistant BSP governor tapped for budget

Liloan Mayor Cristina Frasco has been tapped as tourism secretary and Amenah Pangandaman will return to the budget department as its head, said incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles in a media briefing on latest appointments to the cabinet of President-elect Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr Monday.

Frasco was spokesperson of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is vice president-elect, during the campaign.

Pangandaman is currently assistant governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Marcos had selected Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno as finance secretary and Arsenio Balisacan will be going back to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

Broadcaster Erwin Tulfo will man the Department of Social Welfare and Development while lawyer Ivan Uy is the incoming secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

Former Manila Rep. Zenaida Angping was designated to head the Presidential Management Staff. DMS