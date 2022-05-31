「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P4,070
$100=P5,205

5月31日のまにら新聞から

Sara's spokesperson to be tourism secretary, assistant BSP governor tapped for budget

［ 141 words｜2022.5.31｜英字 (English) ］

Liloan Mayor Cristina Frasco has been tapped as tourism secretary and Amenah Pangandaman will return to the budget department as its head, said incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles in a media briefing on latest appointments to the cabinet of President-elect Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr Monday.

Frasco was spokesperson of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is vice president-elect, during the campaign.

Pangandaman is currently assistant governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Marcos had selected Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno as finance secretary and Arsenio Balisacan will be going back to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

Broadcaster Erwin Tulfo will man the Department of Social Welfare and Development while lawyer Ivan Uy is the incoming secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

Former Manila Rep. Zenaida Angping was designated to head the Presidential Management Staff. DMS

前の記事2022年5月31日 次の記事2022年5月31日