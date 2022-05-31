「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

5月31日のまにら新聞から

Singapore invites Marcos for state visit

［ 141 words｜2022.5.31｜英字 (English) ］

Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines Gerald Ho Wei Hong extended his government's invitation to President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr for a state visit.

In a press conference Monday, Ho said ''our president (Halimah Yacob) formally extended an invitation to make a state visit to Singapore. This is something that we do often among ASEAN leaders.''

''There are no details yet. This is something that would depend on the schedule and I see there are lot of things to be done by the new president,'' he said.

Ho added that investors are hoping that recent legislation and measures the Duterte administation has approved will continue ''to make the Philippines a more attractive investment opportunity.''

Ho was referring to the tax incentive, tax structures, the passage of the Public Service Act, the passage of the Retail Trade Act and the ease of doing business. DMS

