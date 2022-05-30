Lorenzana hopes incoming admin will continue AFP modernization project

Despite some delays in the acquisition projects for the modernization of the military, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the second horizon of the Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization is set to be completed this year.

Lorenzana emphasized the importance for incoming administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr to continue the third horizon which will run until 2028 to support the present acquisition project of the AFP.

"Horizon two is about to finish this 2022. Horizon three will start in 2023 until 2028, So it's five years so hopefully the next administration will support the third horizon," he said.

Lorenzana explained that the third horizon of the AFP modernization includes the acquisition of armaments for vessels and other assets acquired under the previous horizons.

Under the second horizon will fall the six Offshore Patrol Vessels which the government hopes to sign a contact to buy these from Hyundai Heavy Industries before the term of President Rodrigo Duterte ends on June 30.

"The capital ships, the big ships that we have do not yet have enough armaments, their missiles and radars, and support are not enough. That is what we are going to complete in horizon 3 so that we could have what we called a credible defense posture to protect our sovereignty," he said.

"We have ships but we do not have other armaments to protect yourself, it is for patrol not for combat," he added. Robina Asido/DMS