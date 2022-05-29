Two die in Taguig City fire

Two people died after fire hit a residential area in Taguig City on Friday night.

Taguig City fire station reported the fire incident at 471, Purok 6, MLQ Street, Barangay Bagumbayan, Taguig City.

The fire which was declared under first alarm around 10:40 pm was declared under control at 11:01pm and finally extinguished at 11:09pm.

The incident resulted in the death of Eduard Carimat, 38, and Maria Eloisa Jazz Fuentes,7.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is still conducting investigation on the cause of the fire incident while the estimated damage to property reached around P 30,000. Robina Asido/DMS