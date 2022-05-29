NHCP, Imus lead National Flag Day commemoration

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) and the local government of Imus led the commemoration of National Flag Day in a ceremony in the province on Saturday.

During the event, Imus City Mayor Emmanuel Maliksi with the officials of the NHCP led the wreath-laying rites which was officiated by the Philippine Navy around 8 am.

Aside from the ceremony at the Heritage Park, Alapan II-B, Imus, the flag raising and wreath laying ceremony was conducted in different parts of the country as the nation observed the National Flag Day.

The NHCP led the ceremony in Imus which was named as the flag capital of the Philippines, as it is where the Philippine flag was first used after the victory in the battle of Alapan in 1898.

The Philippine flag was unfurled after the Philippine revolutionary Army defeated the Spaniards.

Despite the rain, the personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) who participated in this years Regional Marine Pollution Exercise (Marpolex) in Indonesia salute the Philippine flag onboard the BRP Gabriela Silang as part of the national flag day celebration.

The PCG contingents in Makassar, Indonesia, are preparing for their trip back to the country after their successful participation in this year's Marpolex with its counterpart from Indonesia and Japan.

The flag raising ceremony at the Rizal monument in Luneta was also led by the Philippine Navy on Saturday morning. Robina Asido/DMS