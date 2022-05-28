Marine anti-pollution drill with Philippines, Japan and Indonesian coast guards ends

The Regional Marine Pollution Exercise (Marpolex) 2022 participated by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and its Japan and Indonesian counterparts was concluded on Friday.

During the event held in Makassar, Indonesia, Philippine Coast Guard head of delegation Vice Admiral Rolando Punzalan congratulated the Coast Guard vessels that participated in the drill.

As part of the ceremony, Makassar Mayor Petahana Danny Pomanto thanked the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and the Directorate General for Sea Transportation (DGST) of Indonesia for participating in the exercises.

The joint declaration for the termination of the exercise was signed by Exercise co-directors Rear Admiral Robert Patrimonio of PCG, Captain Weku Frederik Karuntu of DGST Indonesia and Rear Admiral Hashimoto Masanori of JCG.

The Philippine, Japan and Indonesian flags were lowered as part of the closing ceremony. Robina Asido/DMS