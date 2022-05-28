Imee doesn't aim to be Senate president

Senator Imee Marcos, the sister of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said she doesn't wish to become the next Senate president.

"For me, I do not aspire to become a Senate President or to any other position. What I want is to just continue to work in Senate because we have a lot of work to do," she said in a radio interview on Friday.

Marcos said she wants to be a "super ate (sister)" who will help her younger brother through her duty as a senator.

"I will be the super ate. That is enough. I do not need other title but to help from the legislative side," she said.

Marcos said unlike the current administration, she hopes that her brother will not have conflict with the legislative branch, especially the Senate.

"It is not a secret that President Duterte had a problem with the legislature, with the Senate. So I hope now it will be smooth-sailing. No more or lesser veto, no more competition. No more conflict between the two branches of government," she said. Robina Asido/DMS