DOH advises all hospitals to ready isolation facilities if monkeypox cases are detected

The Department of Health (DOH) Thursday advised all hospitals to prepare isolation facilities to handle monkeypox cases when it is detected.

In a brief statement, the DOH said "all government hospitals shall prepare an area for isolation and treatment facilities in the event that Doors 3 and 4 are activated."

It said the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) has been tapped to be open to accept monkeypox cases.

"During the activation of Doors 1 and 2 of DOH’s 4-Door Alert System, the RITM is hereby designated as the main isolation facility for suspect, probable, and confirmed monkeypox cases," said the DOH.

In preparing their respective facilities, the health department said hospitals must ensure compliance with requirements.

"Cases shall be immediately isolated in a private room, preferably with negative air pressure, until signs and symptoms have been resolved," said the DOH.

"Currently, there is no Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved and authorized vaccine for use against Monkeypox," said the DOH.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is a viral disease coming from animals, and occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa.

Its symptoms include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, which may lead to medical complications. DMS