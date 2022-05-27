BSP-registered foreign portfolio investments yield net inflows in April

BSP-registered foreign portfolio investments in April yielded net inflows of $1.4 billion resulting from the $2.2 billion gross inflows and $823 million gross outflows for the month.

This is a reversal from the net outflows of $305 million recorded in March, said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Thursday.

The $2.2 billion registered investments for April reflected an increase of 70.7 percent (or by $903 million) compared to the $1.3 billion recorded in March.

Majority of investments (or 91.5 percent) registered were in PSE-listed securities [investments mainly in: electricity, energy, power & water; banks; holding firms; property; and transportation services], while the remaining 8.5 percent went to investments in peso government securities.

The top five investor countries for the month were: Singapore; the United Kingdom; the United States; Hong Kong; and Luxembourg with combined share to total at 94.3 percent.

The $823 million gross outflows for the month were lower by 48 percent (or by $759 million) than the $1.6 billion recorded in March. The US received 61.4 percent of total remittances.

Year-on-year, registered investments in April increased by 234.9 percent (or by $1.5 billion) from the $651 million recorded in April 2021.

Gross outflows were smaller by 19.7 percent (or by $202 million) than the outflows recorded for the same period last year ($1 billion). The $1.4 billion net inflows in April is a reversal from the $374 million net outflows recorded in the same time last year. BSP