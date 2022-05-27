Marcos willing to give Duterte gov't post ''if he wants to''

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is willing to give outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte a government position "if he wants to".

"No, we have not talked about it, but I am open to anyone whose able to help in the government so we are friends for a long time, when PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) was still a mayor along long time ago, I am sure if he want to play a part he will tell me, I am certainly open to all of that," Marcos said in a press conference on Thursday.

Marcos added that before the election, Duterte requested him to continue to anti-illegal drug war.

"That is his request. That is important to him. Of course, his priority has always been the anti-drug problem," he said.

"He was very assertive, continue the anti-drug syndicate which I have started. Do it on your own way. You can change but don't leave it behind because our children will suffer. Their lives were destroyed. I fully appreciate what he said, of course the drug problem in the country continues to be a problem and we must continue to look (at it) that way," he added. Robina Asido/DMS