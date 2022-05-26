Marcos asks Filipinos to pray for him

President-elect Ferdinand ''Bongbong''Marcos Jr asked Filipinos to pray for him to make his dream of uniting the country come true.

''I am inspired by this responsibility that has been given me. So I ask you all pray for me. Wish me well. I want to do well because when the president does wellm, the country will do well and i want to do well for this country,'' said Marcos in an ambush interview after he was proclaimed by Congresss as the winner in the May 2022 national and local elections.

Marcos became the country's first president elected by the majority of voters.

He will assume the presidency on June 30.DMS