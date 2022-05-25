Developed nations must make real commitment to reduce carbon emissions ? Duterte

Industrialized countries must truly commit to reduce their carbon emissions, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday, stressing sanctions must also be imposed to force nations honor their climate change obligations.

Unless developed nations come to their senses, they cannot expect the smaller states with the least carbon emissions to follow agreed international commitments, Duterte said during his weekly Talk to the People aired on Monday evening.

“That has always been the equation between the rich and poor nations, between the industrialized countries and those that are lagging behind. Unless they come up with sanctions but that is very hard to do. Unless may mga sanctions kasi medyo mahirap ‘yung magpasunod,” he said.

“So ganoon ang prayer ko. Kailangan they should participate and participate with all their commitment really to do their thing. Kasi kung walang sanctions at all ? ang ginagawa ng mga mayayaman and the industrialized countries heavily ‘yung ano, they just pay a lip service, nothing more,” he added.

Overall, it’s the poorer nations that suffer, as the devastating effects of changing weather impact on the economies of developing counties, he said.

In his report to Duterte, Climate Change Commission Secretary Robert E.A. Borje said it’s important for the country to continue with its call for climate justice.

“Essentially, it’s climate justice to those who are least responsible for climate change, to those with the least resources, to those who are most vulnerable and at risk. We need to do more,” he said.

“And when we say we need to do more, it’s really on the part of the developed nations because they have been largely responsible for greenhouse gas emissions, which is the object when it comes to climate change mitigation.”

In line with the President’s call for participation, cooperation, and good faith, Borje said the Climate Change Commission works with its global partners not just to shed a light, but also to hold accountable the developed countries for what they’ve done.

During his participation to the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit in Japan last month, Borje said he had the opportunity to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who committed huge amount of money to assist Asia-Pacific countries for efficient water management.

And during his meeting with former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon, Borje said the South Korean leader mirrored President Duterte’s position, who underscored nations must act and not just make commitments.

The Climate Change Commission secretary also reported that during the water summit in Japan, the President gave a very strong call in a video message, challenging people and governments that business-as-usual approach cannot prosper and must not be countenanced in the midst of the current climate emergency.

Borje vowed to air the country’s sentiment in the upcoming climate meetings in Sweden, Germany, and at the COP 27 meeting in Egypt.

“We will continue to do that po whether in Stockholm or in Bonn, Germany, if not even with a stronger sense of urgency and stronger language para po malaman ng mga tao na talagang importante at talagang we hope to account those who are most responsible for climate change,” he said. Presidential News Desk